Steps being taken for betterment of fishermen: Zubair

Staff Reporter

Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair said that the government is taking steps for the betterment and welfare of fishing community. Talking to a five-member delegation of Pak Mahi Welfare Association which led by Rashid Sardar called on him at the Governor House here on Sunday, the Governor said fishermen are being provided modern equipment and infrastructure is being improved in their localities as well. About the importance of fishing industry, he said those associated with this segment of economy earn significant foreign exchange for the country.

Zubair said fishermen, being an important part of fishing industry, are being provided with modern gears and being imparted training.

He said members of quite a number of Bengali community are also associated with fishing industry and that their genuine problems would be resolved by contacting relevant organisations. Leader of the delegation thanked the Governor Sindh for taking interest in the resolution of their problems.