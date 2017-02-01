Steps for complete restoration of peace in Karachi to continue: Zubair

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Governor-designate Sindh Muhammad Zubair Umar has said that the steps for the complete restoration of peace in Karachi will continue.

In an interview with a private TV channel Muhammad Zubair said Karachi operation was started with the consultation of all stake holders. He said the situation of Karachi has totally changed after the start of operation, adding that the people of Karachi have not seen the changed atmosphere in last 25 years which is today. He said the Karachi operation is being carried out in different phases.

Muhammad Zubair said that it does not mean that we have brought complete peace in Karachi, adding that we will have to ensure that the peace in Karachi is restored permanently. He said the difficult things have passed, adding that the future of Karachi, Sindh and Pakistan will be totally different.

He said economic activities will be restored in Karachi, adding that the problem of lawlessness was started in Karachi due to economic disparity. He said the people of Karachi were feeling that the benefits of economic progress were not reaching to them.

He said the MQM of at that time did not understand the situation of Karachi, adding that Karachi will always remain vibrant city regarding private sector businesses.

He said the whole fight was started for securing 200 jobs while closing the way of creating hundreds and thousands of jobs through private sector. He said due to this old industries were shifted from Karachi and establishment of new industry was also stopped.