Steps being taken to improve overall quality of education

Salim Ahmed

Provincial Higher Education Minister Syed Raza Ali Gillani has said that a number of innovative projects have been launched to improve the overall quality of education of public sector colleges according to the international standards. In this regard, these colleges have also been asked to provide details of necessary facilities required in their institutions so that the same could be provided to them.

He said this while addressing the first convocation of Government Degree College for Woman, Khana Nau on Wednesday. The Minister Raza Gillani said that necessary funds have been provided for the provision of missing facilities in colleges, and added that different other initiatives have been proved very useful in raising the standard of education in the colleges.

Besides establishment of 23 new colleges and up gradation of two other colleges, missing facilities have been provided in 41 colleges situated in different cities during the fiscal year 2015-16. On the other hand, E-Youth Initiative has enabled the students to remain aware of latest happening in their respective fields of studies.

It is our desire to enhance the level of degree colleges to post-graduation level, wherever required, so that girl-students could continue their education at the doorsteps. A better-educated workforce would result in adoption of more efficient production technologies and improved productivity. Punjab is focusing on demand side intervention and to increase the capacity of human resource by imparting quality education.

While talking about the importance of girls’ education, Mr. Gillani said that state of education depicts the level of civilized society; parents should, therefore, give priority to the education of their children, especially the girls. The Government has ensured that the girls living in far-flung and remote areas have equal access to educational facilities, as we believe that it is the fundamental right of every child.