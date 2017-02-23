Steps being taken to handle negative impact of weather on crops

Lahore

The Punjab Agriculture department is taking different steps to deal with negative impacts of weather change on agriculture. The agriculture department sources said on Sunday agriculture scientists had awareness regarding effects of weather change and in view of it they had made a solid strategy to prepare such varieties of crops which could compete with severe weather conditions. It was encouraging that Climate Change Research Centre of the Ayub Agricultural Research Institute Faisalabad was carrying out research on negative impacts of weather on agriculture, the sources added. They said agriculture scientists had prepared such varieties of wheat, cotton, sugarcane and other crops which could compete with high temperature. The department was also making efforts to promote new methods of irrigation which could save water besides obtaining more yield with less water, the sources added.—APP