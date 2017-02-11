Steps being taken to boost girls enrolment in educational institutions: Mehtab

City Reporter

Sindh Minister for Education and Literacy, Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar has said that the provincial education department is taking many measures to increase girl enrolment in schools and colleges especially in rural areas.

He stated this while talking to the media persons and the people during his visit to Government High School Obaro here on Saturday.

It is to mention here that due to efforts of Provincial Minister for E&L, the Government Girls High School Obaro has been given the status of Higher Secondary Schools that will enable the girls of the area to get higher secondary education at their doorstep.

Jam Mehtab directed the Chief Engineer, Education Works to allot some rooms for students of higher secondary classes so that the girl students might continue their studies. He further directed to complete repair work at earliest where it was needed most. The Minister asked the people to send their children especially girls for studying as it was an undeniable fact that no nation could get progress unless it took its women folk on board. He said that Sindh government had taken many steps to improve quality of education and working in all walks of education.

The Chief Engineer, Muhammad Bachal Memon and Director Education Sukkur Abdul Aziz Hakro were also present on the occasion.