Steps being taken for thalassemia free Punjab: Salman

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafiq has said that necessary steps are being taken to eradicate thalassemia to make Punjab thalassemia free. For this purpose, Punjab Thalassemia Prevention Authority would be established. He said that instruction have been passed to take necessary measures on immediate basis.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting to review the performance of Punjab Thalassemia Prevention programme and its strengthening. It was informed that thalassemia prevention programme is running in 24 districts and the scope of the programme is being expanded upto 36 districts.

Dr. Shabnum Majeed informed that counseling programme for pre-marriage thalassemia test is also in progress. She said that draft law has been sent to the Law Department for making pre-marriage thalassemia test of the couple mandatory to check spread of thalassemia. She informed that prenatal screening facility is also being extended while DNA test and hematology laboratory equipments have also been installed.

Secretary Health Najam Ahmad Shah said that government desired to extend the scope of hematology laboratory and other genetic disorder tests would also be included in the programme. Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafiq observed that mass-awareness campaign is essential to sensitize the people regarding the health hazards of thalassemia, for this purpose, MNAs, MPAs and local bodies elected representatives can play a pivotal role in this regard and they should also be taken on board for this campaign. Secretary Najam Ahmad Shah constituted a reform committee headed by VC FJMU Prof. Fakhar Imam which would submit a draft ACT and ToRs for proposed Punjab Thalassemia Prevention Authority within a week.