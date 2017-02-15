Stepping towards education

Haider Ali

Lahore

Education is the most powerful and influential tool which can be used for a change. However, Pakistan’s education system is fraught with flaws. The root cause of this fiasco is lack of priority and interest in promoting education. Regrettably, institutions are devoid of quality education, which depicts the dismal portrait of the country’s education system. Similarly, lack of research culture has led students to a narrow alley.

Ironically, we could see a lot of Masters and PhDs around us but basic understanding seems to be missing. Not a single Pakistani educational institution has berthed its place among the world’s 600 institutions. Most of the universities seem picnic spots and lucrative business hubs. In some parts of the country, it is a daunting task to get rid of political influence and bring reforms to education system.

The panacea to deal with current scenario is to introduce several amendments in current education system. For Masters Degree, one must have at least one research publication on relevant topic in an international research journal. Professional training of tutors is highly advisable by well-qualified connoisseurs in respective fields. First and foremost need to introduce same syllabus and course for all provinces at all levels. Throughout Honours, apart from course subjects, special attention must be given to personality development, communication and presentation skills because practical life is not all about cramming.

Education is the basic right of every citizen and it is the responsibility of the concerned departments to ensure provision of compulsory education at every level. Henceforth funds must be raised for poor citizens so they become productive for the society and nation. Further to this, HEC must bring all its efforts into action in order to ameliorate the standards of education. Laconically, it’s time to act now and get rid of lethargic and indolent policies because education is the only source through which our country could be prosperous and economically robust.