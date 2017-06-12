Step towards removing Pak-Afghan mistrust

ON the sidelines of SCO Summit in Astana, Kazakhstan a meeting between Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani apparently remained productive as both sides agreed to take some positive steps in order to remove the existing deep rooted mistrust in relationship. According to details of the meeting, both the leaders agreed to develop a mechanism through consultations for verification of each other’s actions against terrorist groups.

Though the contours of mechanism are yet to be developed but we understand that if the matter was taken forward seriously the two countries can build their bilateral relations on a strong footing — free of pointing fingers, which is often seen after every terrorist act. In fact Pakistan has always called for collective and coordinated actions against common security challenges yet Afghan side, while speaking the language of our enemy, has always resorted to Pakistan bashing to hide its own weaknesses. We understand establishment of the mechanism will leave no option for both sides to escape from their responsibilities vis-à-vis anti-terrorism actions.

It is also heartening to note that both the sides also have agreed to revitalise the Quadrilateral Coordination Group (QCG), which besides Pakistan and Afghanistan also involves China and the US and was established last year for promoting peace and reconciliation. In fact, the formation of the QCG had raised prospects of peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan and under the process Pakistan had also facilitated and hosted talks between Afghan government and Taliban in Murree but those not wanting peace in the neighbouring country always dented these peace efforts through different tactics. Until recently, QCG had become dysfunctional as it failed to hold any meeting since Taliban leader Mullah Akhtar Mansour was killed in a US drone strike in a remote area of Balochistan. We believe its revival is important for two reasons. First the platform could be used to establish the mechanism for verifying each other’s counter terror actions and secondly to reinvigorate the stalled peace talks, which is imperative to address security related challenges facing the region. Remarks of the US State department spokesperson the other day also reflects that there is perhaps greater realisation in Washington that Afghan solution lays only in dialogue and not in military option.

Whilst it has been earnest desire of Pakistan that peace and stability returns to Afghanistan under the umbrella of the QCG, yet nothing extraordinary should be expected from Pakistan only for bringing Afghan Taliban to table of negotiations. For wooing the Taliban to talks, other members of the QCG especially the US and Afghanistan will also have to show seriousness and fulfil their responsibilities. For the QCG process to succeed, it is also imperative that Pak-Afghan relations also remain on a positive trajectory and not derailed by our enemies. Nawaz-Ghani meeting should be followed by more high-level interactions, both civil and military, between the two countries in order to give practical shape to what has been agreed at the Astana meeting. For this the assistance of China, the US and other members of QCG should also be sought.

