Steep prices in Ramazan

It’s unfortunate that we have forgotten the true spirit of Ramazan, the most blessed month of Islamic calendar. The essence of fasting is to realise and feel the hardships of poor and deprived people of the society. Ironically, profiteers consider this month for minting money and horrendous prices of fruit and vegetables reach beyond the purchasing power of people. Unlike us, many other countries arrange special subsidy and discount on several commodities during this month. Government efforts are somewhat commendable in terms of Ramazan Bazar but it does not fulfil the need of masses, as few such bazaars don’t cater to the needs of entire population.

In order to cope with this situation, profiteers must not be allowed to breach government-approved rates. Secondly, profiteers must understand the significance of this holy month and must think about earning Allah’s blessing.

HAIDER ALI

Lahore

