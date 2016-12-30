Steel cutting ceremony of 4th FAC Missile held at Karachi Shipyard

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

The steel cutting ceremony of the 4th Fast Attack Craft (FAC) Missile and two 32 x Tons Bollard Pull Tugs being built for Pakistan Navy was held here at Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works on Thursday.

Chairman NESCOM, Dr. Nabeel Hayat Malik was the Chief Guest on the occasion, said a statement issued here. FAC Missile is a state of the art, multi mission vessel, commonly known as Missile Boat. The Missile boat has been designed by Maritime Technologies Complex (MTC) and will have latest weapons and sensors.

The 1st Missile Craft of this series PNS AZMAT was designed and constructed by China Shipbuilding and Offshore International Corporation Ltd (CSOC) under a contract of Transfer of Technology, and inducted in PN Fleet in June 2012.

The 2nd Craft PNS DEHSHAT was indigenously built at Karachi Shipyard and commissioned in Pakistan Navy in June 2014. The 3rd Fast Attack Craft has been launched in September this year and will be inducted in PN Fleet shortly.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief guest appreciated the accomplishment of these important milestones and urged each and every individual working in MTC and Karachi Shipyard to put in the best towards the goal of indigenization of shipbuilding industry.

He highlighted that KS&EW is consistently achieving major targets of its business plan and has become a role model for other public sector industries. He said that indigenous design of FAC (M) is a first step towards the goal of self reliance in ship design.

He extended his gratitude to Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah for reposing confidence in KS&EW and MTC without which the project of Indigenous design of FAC (M) could never had been a reality.

Earlier, Rear Admiral Syed Hasan Nasir Shah, MD KS&EW in his welcome address, said that FAC(M) is the first ever missile boat being designed and constructed in Pakistan.

Realization of this project has put huge responsibility on Karachi Shipyard and MTC for its timely and successful completion. On the occasion, while giving a brief progress of ongoing projects, he highlighted that all out efforts will be made to deliver these projects on time with high quality.

The ceremony was attended by large number of guests from Government of Pakistan, Pakistan Navy, NESCOM and Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works.