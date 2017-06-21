Steady addition to national grid

Government seems to be on track as far as its plans to end the menace of load shedding from the country are concerned. Another plant — Haveli Bahadar Shah — has started trial generation and is expected to add 750 MW (out of total of 1230 MW) to the national grid within a week.Punjab Chief Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif, who has been instrumental in implementing power generation projects in his province, visited the gas powered plant in Jhang on Monday and remarked that the project would prove to be another milestone in overcoming the darkness of load-shedding. There are several other plants that would come to fruition in the next few months and that is why government leaders are candidly expressing optimism that there would be no power outages after October this year. If government succeeds in fulfilling its electoral pledges in this regard then this would surely give it a boost in the next elections. However, there are apprehensions that even if generation surpasses the level of peak time demand even then outages might be there because of inability of the system to absorb further load and lack of necessary progress in implementation of transmission line projects. We hope that authorities concerned would take into account this aspect and resolve the issue on emergent basis as this has become a matter of political life and death for government apart from prevailing treacherous political environment. No doubt, the present chaotic situation is distracting government attention and it is finding difficult to concentrate on its developmental agenda but wisdom demands more focus on development as so as to deliver in terms of electoral commitments. Another issue that deserves more attention of government is the vicious cycle of circular debt, which is again assuming alarming proportions. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif may have brainstorming sessions with experts to find a permanent solution to the problem.

