Statistics of education crisis

Noor Sher Khan

Islamabad

The constitution of Pakistan prescribes free and compulsory education for all children between ages of 5-16 years. Moreover, 18th constitutional amendment transferred education to federating units. Pakistan needs serious policy measures to achieve its vision 2030. The vision 2030 is a commitment to achieve an ideal academic system with one curriculum and one examination system. Pakistan also stands short of its goal to achieve 88% literacy rate by 2015.

According to the United Nations Global Education Monitoring Report 2016 in Pakistan, only about 10% of poor children complete lower secondary school, compared to 75% of rich children. Moreover, children in rich quintile have substantially 8 more years of education than children in poor quintile. Furthermore, the literacy rate of poor rural males is 64%, compared to 14% for their female counterparts. Primary enrolment rates among displaced are 40% at refugee sites in Pakistan. Enrolment rates are substantially lower at the secondary level: only 4% of 12 to 17-year-old refugees were enrolled in school. Pakistan has 21.5 million out of school children at primary, lower secondary and upper secondary level.

There is a need for implementation of national education policy and vision 2030 education goals. Government as well as non-government sector should work together to promote education in rural areas. The provincial education departments need to work out financial resources and form legislations and design educational policies which ensure quality education. Providing economic incentives to the students may encourage the parents to send their children to school and may help in reducing the dropout ratio. Local government system is helpful in promoting education and literacy in the country. In local government system the funds for education would be spent on a need basis by the locality. Only the cumulative efforts of governmental, private and NGO organizations with commitments to formal, informal and vocational education training can reduce illiteracy in Pakistan.