State terror in IHK rising, world needs to notice: Rehmani

Islamabad

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Freedom League, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, has urged the international community to take notice of the tragic events perpetrated by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir that have potential of destabilizing the region.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in a statement slammed India for mistreating Kashmiri detainees in jails, flouting releasing orders of courts especially those who have been spending their life term in Tihar jail since early 1990s.

He described the daily life of some sick detunes as very horrible because of lack of treatment facilities and, non-supply of medicines to them; the authorities were religiously biased towards the Kashmiri Muslim prisoners.

The central Modi Government, the Delhi government of jails, and the Mufti regime of JK, were equally revengeful towards the detunes. He said Indian regime was prejudicially bent upon terror, torture on Kashmiris, thus compelling them to resort to violence to protect the life and honour of women and children. But, he said, India only discovered gun in Kashmir but couldn’t see pellet wounded eyes and bodies of the Kashmiris boys and girls. India, he cautioned had designed to repeal the articles of his own constitution-Article 370, and Article 35A to destroy the demographic complexion of Jammu & Kashmir and had drawn out a plan to crush the ongoing freedom movement by her military might –encouraged by Hindutva ideology of only Hindus in India.

He emphasized on Pakistan to make a joint effort on JK with EU, OIC Kashmir Group, and other relevant bodies to raise the question of military operations.—KMS