State-of-the-art Chinese Language Lab launched at TEVTA

Salim Ahmed

The first state of the art Chinese Language Lab has been launched at TEVTA Institute in Pakistan. Promotion of Chinese Language in Pakistan is our priority. China appreciates the efforts of Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Punjab to promote Chinese language program across the province of the Punjab.

Learning of Chinese Language by Pakistani people will ultimately promote brotherhood of both countries. Contributions of TEVTA to provide skilled training courses are highly appreciable.

This was stated by Chinese Consul General Mr. Yu Boren while inaugurating the level 2 lab for Chinese language at Govt. Technical Training Institute Gulberg. Chairperson TEVTA Irfan Qaiser Sheikh, Chief Operating Officer TEVTA Jawad Ahmed Qureshi and other officers of TEVTA were also present at this occasion.

Chinese Consul General Mr. Yu Boren said that I am very glad to know that Chinese Language has also been started in other major cities of province of the Punjab which will give fruitful results. We would like to establish long term cooperation with TEVTA regarding learning of Chinese language.

As Consulate General here in Lahore, we need to join our hands to enhance the people-to-people exchange. And language is one of the critical factors to promote the people-to-people contact.

I believe that China and Pakistan will work more closely to push forward bilateral relations and strengthen coordination in the international affairs. China economic cooperation is going to open new corridors of prosperity for the people of Pakistan.

Chairperson TEVTA Irfan Qaiser Sheikh in his address said that TEVTA is the largest body to provide technical education and vocational training system across the country.

TEVTA is following the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to provide skilled training to the unemployed youth according to the needs of industry locally and abroad. TEVTA with the collaboration of Chine has set up center of excellence for Chinese Language.

The Chinese language lab has special software which will help the youth to enhance their skills. This level 2 lab has all the latest technology and Master trainers which China has provided so that students of Chinese language class can get the world class experience.

This lab will be for our graduates of level 1 Chinese language class. After successfully starting of this project, we will start these labs in other districts of Punjab as well.