State of our electronic media

M Omar Iftikhar

Pakistan’s electronic media once ruled by the sole state-owned television channel until the 1999 aired quality news and content in the form of family-oriented drama serials, sitcoms, and game shows. However, in 2001-2002, the mushroom growth of privately owned television channels brought to fore dramatized and journalism that was sensationalized to sell news to increase viewership instead of disseminating news for the public good.

One remembers Ainak Wala Jin that aired during the 1990s was a children’s drama series that created much hype among the children, youth, and adults of Pakistan because of its story based on science fiction and magic. The television show gained word-of-mouth popularity during an era when social media and digital media were nonexistent. Interestingly, Ainak Wala Jin portrayed the message of peace, love, honesty, righteousness, justice, harmony, humanity and instilled upon the viewers the importance of having a pure heart, a good personality and a decent character capable of differentiating between right and wrong.

Unfortunately, a television serial promoting such messages with simple dialogues, invigorating characters and a storyline the viewers can relate themselves with, at the same time developing and strengthening moral values among the viewers, could never grace our television channels again. Pakistan’s television channels, for the sake of creating sensation, hype and depicting their modern state of mind, began producing dramas showing societal ills including divorce, extramarital affairs, adultery, corruption, and taboo messages that must be discussed but not so openly that it affects the minds of the society, especially the youth.

These privately owned television channels have diluted the very concept of journalism in Pakistan. Today, news channel reporters are scurrying their way through the country to find the most interesting news that stirs emotions, creates laughter, or evokes sentiments despite their negative long-term negative effects on the viewers. The media, especially the electronic media of a country represents the nation’s psyche, ideology, and philosophy. Unfortunately, our electronic media must become the custodian of Pakistan’s moral fiber.

Moreover, the political talk shows of Pakistan got a new life when journalists became talk show hosts who invite politicians, bureaucrats, policy makers, and influential decisions makers in their shows to talk about current affairs. These talk shows have their share of spreading hatred when the hosts and the guests slay a character of a political figure not present on the show.

The media must show both sides of the coin however, the media and the custodians of the media must adhere to revealing practical solutions through these political talk shows for the growth of the concerned sector.

It is interesting to note that every television channel is following more or less the same modus operandi when developing programs. They air morning shows, dramas, sitcoms, game shows, programs having the reconstruction of crimes and the political talk shows that have more quarrels, arguments, and squabbles instead of inviting political leaders from the government, opposition and influential decision and policy makers to present solutions to resolve problems looming over the country.

There is much beauty, style, grace and life remaining in the Pakistani society. One feels and experiences it when traveling across its cities, meets with people and sees the culture that spans from the edge of Sindh to the towering mountains of the Himalayas.

The citizens of Pakistan, however, are unaware of the natural beauty and the human life and culture that envelop this country. It is, however, the job, task and the duty of the country’s electronic media to highlight and display with diligence all good aspects of Pakistan to create an air of peace and harmony among the viewers.

— The writer is a freelance columnist based in Karachi.

Email:omariftikhar@hotmail.com