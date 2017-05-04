State of minorities in Pakistan is quite satisfactory: Head US Mission

Staff Reporter

A delegation of U.S Commission on International Religious Freedom today called on Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Khalil Tahir Sandhu in Lahore. The delegation led by Rev. Thomas J. Reece was comprised of Mr. Denial Mark, Vice Chairman U.S Commission on International Religious Freedom and Senior Policy Analyst to the Commission MS Sehar Chaudhary.

Provincial Minister Tahir Khalil Sandhu briefed the members of the delegations in details about the steps, policies and laws made by the Punjab government for the welfare and safeguard of minorities rights in the province. The Provincial Minister also told the delegates that government of the Punjab has allocated 5 percent quota of employment for the minorities.

Moreover a standing committee about the minority affairs has also been constituted in the Provincial Assembly. He said that the Minority Advisory Council is already working for the rights of the minorities in Punjab.

He told that minorities in Punjab enjoy all kind of freedom regarding their religion, political activities and economic struggle. They have equal rights like any Pakistani in the society. He said that Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif strictly beliefs in equal opportunities and competitive environment to progress for every citizen.