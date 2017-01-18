Rafiuddin

Islamabad

Through your prestigious newspaper, I would like to draw attention of the management of State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan towards the unwarranted delay in sanctioning the claim of matured policy. I got a policy (No.505289802-1) through their canvasser and it was matured on 01-11-2016. Thus, fulfilling all formalities, I sent the claim of above matured policy on 02-11-2016 through registered letter No.61 dated 02-11-2016 to the State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan, Zonal Office, State Life Building, The Mall, Rawalpindi. After sending the matured policy case, I also contacted on SLIC’s UAN 051-111-555-888 to get confirmation of the receipt of claim.

The official of SLIC posted on UAN confirmed the receipt of claim’s case as on 03-11-2016 and assured me that I will definitely get the claim of policy by 18-12-2016. Due to non receipt of policy’s claim in prescribed time, I felt aggrieved and asked my friend who lives in Sadar, Rawalpindi to visit the concerned SLICs’s office to expedite in sanctioning the claim. Despite frequent visits of SLIC’s office situated on The Mall, Rawalpindi by my friend/representative he could not succeed to get the claim sanctioned.

This is not a single case experiencing delay in sanctioning the claim but likewise many other policy holders might face the similar problems. The senior management of SLIC is requested to please look into this embarrassing situation and save their valuable policy holders from undue delay in sanctioning claims of policies as well as hardships.