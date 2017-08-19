State funeral for Dr Ruth Pfau underway in Karachi

A state funeral is underway in Karachi for Dr Ruth Pfau, a symbol of selflessness and devotion to leprosy patients who passed away at the age of 87 earlier this month.

Dr Pfau, who was German by birth, had been sent to Pakistan in 1960 by the Daughters of the Heart of Mary, a congregation of nuns that she was a member of, for a medical service for students. After witnessing the plight of leprosy patients, she decided to settle here. She was granted citizenship in 1988.

In 1979, she was awarded the Hilal-i-Imtiaz, the second highest civilian award of the country. In 1989, Dr Ruth was presented the Hilal-i-Pakistan for her services.