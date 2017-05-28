State Department not to host Ramazan event this year

Observer Report

Washington

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has declined a request to host an event to mark Islam’s holy month of Ramadan, two U.S. officials said, apparently breaking with a bipartisan tradition in place with few exceptions for nearly 20 years.

Since 1999, Republican and Democratic secretaries of state have nearly always hosted either an iftar dinner or a reception marking the Eid al-Fitr holiday at the end of the month, at the State Department.

Tillerson turned down a request from the State Department’s Office of Religion and Global Affairs to host an Eid al-Fitr reception as part of Ramadan celebrations, said two U.S. officials . His rejection of the request suggests there are no plans this year for any high-profile Ramadan function at the State Department. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump wished all Muslims a joyful Ramadan and extended his best wishes for a blessed month on Friday.

Trump said in his message on the eve of Ramazan, “I extended my best wishes to the Muslims everywhere for a blessed month as you observe the Ramadan traditions of charity , fasting and prayer. May God bless you and your families.” He said that US will always stand with its partners against terrorism and the ideology that fuels it. The US president said, ” During this month of Ramadan, let us be resolved to spare no measure so that we may ensure that future generations will be free of this scourge and able to worship and commune in peace.

Trump said this year begins as the world mourns the innocent victims of barbaric terrorist attacks in the United Kingdom and Egypt.