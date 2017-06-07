Sometime back, an announcement was made at various levels topped by Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif that the federal government is going to construct more than 40 state-of-the-art hospitals in different parts of the country during next three years. This was duly appreciated by one and all as quite welcome and appreciable step. These hospitals on being constructed are surely going to meet their health-related requirements adequately.

As per reports, these new hospitals were going to be established in densely-populated, deprived or marginalized areas of Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pukhtoonkhwah (KPK), Balochitan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and FATA. The proposal in this regard had already been approved by the Prime Minister and quite obviously would be beneficiaries of these hospitals will certainly remain grateful to him when the hospitals are constructed and they start getting most modern healthcare facilities accordingly. Construction of 12 new hospitals preferably in the rural areas mostly, in the first phase, will obviously go a long way in reducing the pressure and over-crowding of patients in the existing hospitals in rural areas.

While felicitating the federal government and praying for construction of these more than 40 state-of-the-art new hospitals as per schedule, it is pointed out that delay in any further announcement as to where these new hospitals are to be located and when construction work is going to commence, as it entails a lot of time and work, is creating doubts in the minds of the people. In the first instance, the already delayed announcement about these hospitals should be made without wasting any further time along with location of these state-of-the-art new hospitals in Punjab, Sindh, KPK, Balochistan and elsewhere across the country and whether any new hospital out of these will also be established in Islamabad as well.

BILAL NASIR

Islamabad

