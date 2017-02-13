Standing body to discuss tariff structure of CPEC projects today

Islamabad

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Reforms will meet here on Tuesday to discuss tariff structure of China Pakistan Economic Corridor’s (CPEC) energy projects along with per unite consumer cost.

The meeting to be held under the chairmanship of Abdul Majeed Khan Khanan Khail will also discuss the development and management of industrial parks under CPEC and incentives given to local and foreign investors in Special Economic Zones.

Furthermore terms and condition of Financing of CPEC Energy Projects will also come under discussion. Matters of environmental impacts of coal-based power plant and justification for deletion of 6600 MW Gadani Power Plant from CPEC will also be discussed.

In addition, report on the physical progress of CPEC western route and up-gradation of Pakistan Railways under the project would also be presented before the committee. The committee will also be briefed on PC-I of Water Distribution Network for RCB/CCB based on Khanpur Dam water source (Phase-III) Rawalpindi.

The meeting will also take up follow up of action taken by Ministry of Communication, National Highway Authority and Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) on the findings and recommendation of the committee in its last meeting.—APP