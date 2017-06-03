Standard Chartered launches ‘No.1 Bank’ brand campaign

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

Standard Chartered Bank recently announced the launch of its “No.1 Bank: power your ambitions” campaign to highlight its recent achievements and reiterate its commitment to the Africa, Middle East and Pakistan region.

Standard Chartered’s domination of awards is backed by the wide-range of world-class products and services for personal and business customers across the region. From financing major energy, telecoms, mining and infrastructure projects to growing businesses and building communities, Standard Chartered’s No 1 position is well-established.

The ‘No.1 Bank’ campaign reiterates the Bank’s top position across its diverse markets which include Project Finance, Debt Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Digital, and Islamic Banking. With these awards, Standard Chartered continues to be a trusted advisor in the region, and the local communities’ international Bank of Choice.

This new campaign will showcase the Bank’s heightened focus on the wider African, Middle East and Pakistan region, seeking to contribute to the region’s growth by growing its Retail, Corporate, Institutional and Commercial segments, whilst enhancing its digital capabilities.

Sunil Kaushal, the Regional CEO of Africa & Middle East said: “2016 saw a turnaround performance for our AME business despite the diverse set of challenges faced across the region. Our in-depth local knowledge and extensive global expertise has enabled us to effectively demonstrate our position of strength in delivering our client needs.

Backed by market recognition for our recent achievements, the No. 1 campaign reiterates our commitment in staying No. 1 in AME to our staff, clients and the local communities where we operate.

To maintain our leadership position in the AME, through this campaign, we hope to demonstrate our drive and commitment in providing award winning banking solutions, strategic advisory services and funding for our corporate clients through our unique global footprint.”

Shazad Dada, CEO, Standard Chartered Pakistan said: “We are delighted to launch the No.1 campaign in Pakistan. These awards attest to our continued success in delivering world class solutions to our clients across the product spectrum. It also acknowledges commitment to our clients and the quality and dedication of our staff. Our scale, focus and deep local knowledge provides a unique position to take advantage of the opportunities that exist in the local market.”