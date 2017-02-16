Stand up for human rights

United Nations

Urging action for greater freedoms, stronger respect and more compassion, the United Nations human rights arm has launched a $253 million appeal “its largest to date” to bolster its 2017 work programme to protect and advance the rights of people around the world.

“In numerous countries, even the rules are under attack, xenophobia and calls for racial and religious discrimination have entered mainstream discourse and every day, seemingly, are more widespread and more deeply rooted, Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said in a statement issued by his office (OHCHR) announcing the appeal.

“More and more people are suddenly realizing we can no longer afford to be complacent about human rights, and that the erosion of other people’s human rights will sooner or later lead to the erosion of our own.”—APP