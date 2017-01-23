Stand out, be different..!

A couple of years ago as a member of an international social organization the club had a problem in hand and a decision had to be made.

The committee that met were divided on how to handle the issue and a vote was called for. Each member was asked for his opinion and they gave it till they came to Mr. Bhagat. “What is your decision Mr. Bhagat?” I asked.

“I go with the majority,” said Bhagat with a smile. I have never forgotten Mr Bhagat. One man who loved color yellow had yellow carpets, yellow furniture, yellow drapes, yellow walls and even yellow appliances in his yellow kitchen. He slept in a yellow bed with yellow covers and worse yellow pajamas. He got sick. You guessed, yellow jaundice.

He called a doctor who came to his apartment building. The manager told him he’d have no trouble finding the right one. “You just go down the hall and come to a yellow door,” he said. “That’s the one.” In a few moments the doctor was back. The apartment manager asked, “Were you able to help him?”

The doctor replied, “Help him! I couldn’t even FIND him!” This is what happens to people who go with the majority, who like to hide with what other people think, who blend with others all the time. And yet there are people who don’t blend with their surroundings; who stand out strong in a crowd; who don’t vote with the majority:

A Miami mother came to the police and gave them cash and coins totaling Rs 200/- A young boy turned in 85 rupees. After two days, they were the only people to return money scooped up from an delivery truck that toppled on a road spilled lakhs of rupees onto the street below.

Police said witnesses reported seeing rush-hour commuters loading money into their cars and driving off while two of the truck workers lay bleeding. Police had pleaded with residents to return money, but got nothing but laughter until a mother and a boy came in and returned all they had picked up. In a world that seemed to think alike, two people had a different idea. Mother chose not to blend in too closely with those around. She decided to stand out and be different.

Most people talk about values – what we believe to be right and wrong. But whether or not we realize it, we all LIVE our true values. It is our actions, more than our words that will show what we truly believe. How would you like to be known? Like a spineless Mr. Bhagat or as someone who stands out and is different?

— Email: bobsbanter@gmail.com

