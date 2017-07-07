stalled Cyprus talks

Crans-Montana, Switzerland

UN chief Antonio Guterres arrived in Switzerland Thursday in an apparent bid to unblock stalled talks on ending the decades-old conflict on Cyprus.

The secretary general arrived in Crans-Montana shortly after 9:00 am (0700 GMT) to rejoin the talks, which have been going on in the Swiss Alpine resort for more than a week, the UN said.

President Nicos Anastasiades, the Greek-Cypriot leader, and his Turkish-Cypriot counterpart Mustafa Akinci had asked Guterres to return to the table, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Wednesday. The UN-backed talks have been billed as the best chance to end one of the world’s longest-running political crises.—APP