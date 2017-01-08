Stake holders concerned over disclosure of sale of K-Electric shares

Karachi

The private share-holders of K-Electric in a meeting on Saturday demanded the present management of the company to take them into confidence in respect of any act of sale or transfer of majority shares to any foreign investor.

The meeting of private share-holder was held in Karachi under the chairmanship of Mehfooz-un- Nabi Khan President of Pakistan Civic Society (PCS) and a share holder of company. In a press release, the private share holders claimed that they are the legitimate stake-holders of the company and therefore they are genuinely concerned with the media disclosure of the sale of major shares of K-Electric to some off-shore companies.

Being the bonafide citizen of Karachi, their interest in the management of K-Electric is natural especially when this entire game has become a mystery. The comments expressed by National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) over K-Electric’s transaction has further added anxiety of private share holders.—Agencies