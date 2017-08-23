Stagnant water in Peshawar shops caused dengue outbreak: WHO

Khattak not aware of Punjab doctors team in KP, opposes other province’s ‘interference’

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

A report compiled by a team of the World Health Organisation has held shops of motorcycle mechanics and those related to woodwork, responsible for outbreak of dengue in Peshawar. A team of the WHO examined water samples taken in 23 localities of Tehkal area, which tested, positive for dengue. The report recommends use of mosquito repellants to counter the outbreak and avoid falling prey to the fatal disease.

On the other hand, another 24 cases of dengue have been reported in Peshawar. Nine of the fresh cases were reported in Khyber Teaching Hospital, four in Combined Military Hospital, ten in Lady Reading Hospital and one in Naseeruddin Teaching Hospital. A total of 1,547 dengue cases have been reported so far in Peshawar. According to hospital administration, eight new dengue patients were admitted to Lady Reading Hospital while five were admitted to Hayatabad Medical Complex.

The medical teams provided health aid to those affected in Tehkal and Safaid Dheri areas. Apart from Tehkal, cases have emerged from Faqirabad, Khyber Colony, Pishtakhara and surrounding areas of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa capital. Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervaiz Khattak has said that he is being updated about the dengue situation in the province on a daily basis and asked the authorities to create awareness about the virus. He said that he is not aware about the medical teams sent from Punjab, adding that provinces should not interfere in each other’s matters.

It took a lot of years to control the dengue epidemic in Punjab as well, Khattak added. Khattak said that he refrained from making statements on the matter in the media to avoid creating panic. Meanwhile, a total of 24 new cases have been reported in Peshawar in the last 24 hours, according to the office of deputy commissioner. Around 1,547 dengue positive cases have been reported since June 1, the office revealed. Since June 1, about seven patients have passed away due to dengue, the data stated, while 560 patients were admitted in hospitals, out of which 318 were discharged and 242 are still admitted.