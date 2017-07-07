Stage set for mega furniture show

8th Interiors Pakistan Exhibition kicks off today

Observer Report

Karachi

The three-day mega event “Interiors Pakistan” exhibition will commence here from Friday (July 7) at the Expo Centre here with more than 100 leading local and foreign exhibitors set to display their high quality products likely to attract investors as well as buyers.

This exhibition has now opened new ways and venues to the amazing potential and calibre of Pakistani Furniture, fixtures and respective furnishing goods that we produce with high quality. We received appreciation and encouragement for our initiative on the opening ceremony by the honrable Federal Minister for Commerce and Trade Mr. Khurram Dastagir who assured us to extend his support in further strengthening and increasing the export market of Pakistani Furniture country wide.

The 8th Interiors Pakistan Exhibition proved as a Mega event that has now created ripples in the business hub of Pakistan. The exhibition being held in Karachi will bee honoured by the presence of Chief Minister Mr. Murad Ali Shah, Mayor Karachi Mr. Waseem Akhter , Chairman ABAD Mr. Mohsin Sheikhani and many other VVIPs from multiple sectors of Government and Private Businesses.

On attending the event, CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah expressed great pleasure on such an effort to promote Pakistani Brand Furniture and holding a mega event in the province of Sindh. He assured his maximum support in all forth coming ventures of Pakistan Furniture Council – PFC. The Mayor Karachi Mr. Waseem Akhtar congratulated the Team PFC on the day and marked it as a milestone in the development of business and brand of Pakistan. Chairman ABAD Mr. Mohsin Sheikhani pleasured the event by his gracious presence. He visited the stalls and expressed his much interest in the mega event. Mr Mohsin congratulated the Team PFC on successful management of the 8th Interiors Pakistan Exhibition and exchanged valuable ideas in collaborating house building organizations and builders with Pakistan Furniture Council’s body to yield more stronger market oriented results and bringing more business to Pakistan’s furniture exports.

The event received a warm and vibrant participation from 35 plus brands who show cased their creative ideas by displaying them at fabulously decorated and perfectly customized stalls and booths at the venue. The furnitures, fixtures and newly created designs received over whelming response from the masses. People will not only attended the exhibition with families and friends but also will get a chance to buy goods from the venue during the 3 days of the exhibition.

Opinions and ideas were welcomed during the exhibition and people who attended greatly appreciated the effort, ambiance and the quality of furniture displayed during the event. 8th Interiors Pakistan Exhibition offered a whopping discount of 20% on all goods and the prices were so reasonable that it more created an environment of major buying interest than just a general visitor’s exhibition.

On the successful 8th Interiors Pakistan Expo, The brain behind the idea , CEO PFC , Mr Mian Kashif Ashfaq expressed his gratitude and commitment towards the continual hard work ahead. On this moment, he also expressed his thankfulness to the Manufacturers , Retailers, Designers and Brands who participated in the Mega Furniture Exhibition with great energy and enthusiasm.

Mr Kashif Ashfaq also extended his gratitude and thanks to the people of karachi who visited the exhibition in large number which is as big as over 150,000 people in 3 days. He said, “We are heading in the right direction and the market is developing, increasing and expanding exponentially every year. 8th interiors Pakistan Exhibition is a proof and a milestone at the same time.

The Brand participation is multiplying each year and the confidence of the Manufactures is building, which is indeed very vital in Pakistan’s rising economy. We have been stressing the need for National support in this cause, we had previously emphasised the need of support and assistance from Pakistan Government and there were promises as well, but we still did not get the kind of collaborative support required to build this industry for a better Pakistani economy to meet the international standards and markets. I again appeal to the Government of Pakistan to support us in this cause, support the Manufactures and Brands to reach out the international market as well as help us in establishing brand stores, production houses, market reach in the national sector as well. If we get the mentioned support in the coming days, I assure you that this industry would lead Pakistan’s economy and our furniture products would be second to none in the international markets.’’

The event will highlight not just the brands but the potential of the upcoming furniture manufacturers as well who can be the next market leaders. The 8th interiors Pakistan Exhibition was also attended by the celebrities from all walks of life.