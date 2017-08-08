Stage play Jannisar-e-Watan presented

City Reporter

Rawalpindi

A stage play ‘Jannisar-e-Watan’ in connection with August 14, the Independence Day celebrations was presented here at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC). According to RAC spokesman, the Independence Day celebrations are continuing at the auditorium of Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) on daily basis. The play was written and directed by Naseer Bawa while assisted and organized by Muhammad Moeen Rufi. The drama team from Dina and Jhelum staged the play.

Akram Zargar, Mazhar Awan, Shafiq Ahmed, Abdul Jabbar Saifi, Sana Jahan, Mukhtar Ahmed, Qadir Anjum, Asif Kamal, Moeen Rufi, Faisal Sethi, Raja Chando, Junaid Shabir, Ch Naveed, Hasnat Moeen, Shagufta Qureshi, Fakhar Zaman and Waheed Murad Jhule Lal group were included in the cast of the play.

Member Punjab Assembly Lubna Rehan Pirzada was chief guest on the occasion. The story of the play revolves around Dina Railway Station and its platform situation on 14th August. The people of different nature visited the station for different purposes.

Addressing the participants, Lubna Pirzada said Pakistan is gift of Allah Almighty.

She appreciated the dramatic performance of the artists from Dina and Jhelum.