Stage is set for Islamic revolution in world : Sirajul

Staff Reporter

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan chief Senator Sirajul Haq has said that stage is all set for an Islamic revolution not only in Pakistan but across the world.

He added that the situations and unrest in the world from Kashmir to middle-east indicate that the world is ready to reject the so-called New World Order.

He was addressing to a day-longe activity under banner of ‘Karachi Konnect’17′ the other day. Under the banner, thousands of Islami Jamiat Talaba (IJT) Alumni in Karachi gathered at Karachi Expo Center.

The event was comprised of three session chaired by former Nazim-e-Aala of IJT as well as former Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Syed Munnawar Hassan, Deputy JI Pakistan chief Fareedullah Paracha and JI, Pakistan chief Senator Sirajul Haq respectively.

A large number of prominent figures, including various columnists, intellectuals and professionals, JI, Karachi chief Engr. Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, IJT Alumni head Dr. Wasay Shakir, besides current and former IJT office bearers participated in the event. Besides this, tens of thousands of people, once associated with IJT, participated in various sessions of the day-long event.

Siraj ul Haq continued that on domestic front, children are starving, degree holders are seeking livelihood but the status-co based on double standards favors only to corrupt people.

He took oath from the participants to take part in the struggle for a peaceful Islamic revolution in Pakistan.

Talking about IJT, he said that IJT is not only the name of an organization but is an ideology. He said that IJT propagates the same thing for which Allah Almighty has sent prophets. It is a continuous struggle.

He said that our Holy Prophet (SAW)’s life teaches us to follow the golden principles of Islam.

Referring to a recent remarks of Justice Khosa, he said that the admission by the court that if real accountability is held, all politicians would be jailed except a former worker of IJT.

He shared several flashbacks from his memory and urged the Alumni to strengthen JI and take part in the struggle for a peaceful, prosper and Islamic welfare Republic of Pakistan.

Haq said that the entire struggle of the IJT is aimed at creating a society where ways for virtue and good deeds would remain open and committing a sin would become difficult.