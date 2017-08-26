Staff Development Academy starts functioning

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raza Ali Gillani has said that government of the Punjab is striving hard to bring the Higher Education’s system at par with international standards and the department is investing huge resources and efforts for achieving this goal.

The minister was addressing at the launching ceremony of province’s first ever state-of-the-art Staff Development Academy (SDA) established by Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) in collaboration with the Higher Education Department, Government of the Punjab and University of the Education, Lahore, on Friday.

The Minister said that the Staff Development Academy (SDA) has been established under Faculty Pedagogy Skill Program of Government of the Punjab with a cost of Rs. 176.087 million.

The establishment is one of the remarkable efforts of the Punjab Higher Education Commission to improve the quality of teaching at college and university levels, he added. Syed Raza Gillani added that the training academy aims to strengthen the profession of teaching in Punjab by providing the substantial professional learning opportunities, modeling highly effective educational practice, identify and develop teachers of the highest quality who are committed to both the all-round development of young people and to their own professional excellence.

Speaking at the event, Chairperson PHEC Prof. Dr. Mohammad Nizamuddin said that there is a dire need of qualified faculty and staff in higher education institutions (HEIs) of the province. We are facing shortage of qualified teachers in our colleges at universities as more than 5000 PhD slots are vacant, he added.

He said that PHEC is committed to fulfill the requirement and SDA is one step to achieve this target. He added that state-of-the-art PHEC Staff Development Academy will offer faculty development programs and resources so that faculty could excel in their respective areas.