Stable economy based on exports

PM export package and some suggestions

Zafar Bakhtawari

Islamabad

The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has announced certain incentives for enhancing ex-ports. A rebate of 7 per cent has been announced for export of textiles, leather, sports, surgical and footwear. The Government is expected to pay 180 billion rupees in turn of increased export each year. Prime Minister has an-nounced the exemption of 10 per cent sales tax on import of textile machinery. The custom duty on import of cot-ton and yarn is also withdraw to develop textile sector of Pakistan. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Commerce Minis-ter Khurram Dastgir khan, Federal Minister Gen. Abdul Qadir Baloch, CEO of TDAP S.M. Muneer, President FPCCI Zubair Tufail, APTMA chairman Umar Fiyaz sheikh, exporters from the country and a large number of Business community members were present in this ceremony.

A stable economy of a country is based on Exports .The country cannot become a self-sufficient and independent in their economic policy by taking debts from the World Bank or IMF, similarly without a balance in import and exports the economic stability of a country cannot be guaranteed. Currently, the economic condition of Pakistan is progressing and all economic indicators are positive but export of the country is not showing proper progress. The exports in 2013 were 25 billion dollars which decreased to 21 billion dollars in 2016.

S.M. Muneer was appointed as the CEO of TDAP by the Prime Minister considering the fact that a famous busi-ness personality will help in flourishing the exports in Pakistan, but the decreased in the oil prices and international financial crisis were the main obstacles to increase the export of Pakistan. Even there was a fall in export for the country like India and china. SM Muneer was successful in eliminating corruption in TDAP and also he was suc-cessful in holding international exhibition for Pakistani products relatively in more countries with less expense. SM Muneer was not supported by the bureaucracy and he was not even invited in the commerce Ministry in various meetings related to exports.

The pending refund of the exporter nearly two hundred billion rupees were also paid on the direction of Ishaq Dar on the advice of Khurram Dastgir khan and S.M. Muneer. From 1947 to 2002, the highest revenue collection was 500 billion rupees with export of 10 billion dollars. After 2002, reforms were made in tax system. There was a special focus to broad the tax net, trust on the tax assesses and a system of self-assessment by the assesses and less power to the revenue colleting authorities were made to increase the network of tax. In 2002 to 2012 the exports were upgraded to 25 billion dollars and the country’s tax collection goal was increased from 500 to 2000 billion rupees from 2002 to 2012.

In 2013 the revenue collection policy was changed with more power to the tax collecting authority which resulted to a sharp decrease in the tax assesses but the authorities were successful in bringing the revenue collection from 2000 billion rupees to 3000 billion rupees in 2016.

It is my analysis if tax reform system which was initiated in 2002 by Abdullah Yousaf has continued, we would have reached the revenue collection to 4000 billion rupees and with an export at least 35 billion dollar. Countries that have shown the rapid growth in export are Vietnam, Philippines and Thailand. These countries have increased their export by increasing FDI whereas FDI has decreased in Pakistan after 2012. Communication systems includ-ing railway and road links are very important for regional connectivity which can play a vital role to increase the export of Pakistan.

Exports of Pakistan would have been increased if we develop proper railway and road networks to Afghanistan and Iran and we can easily meet the target of the 35 billion Dollar of Pakistani export. Beside railway and Road links the direct air links of Pakistan to the neighbouring countries that is ECO and SAARC are also not available. To make the air links commercially viable it is very important for the ECO and SAARC countries to adopt a soft visa policy or a visa policy like turkey that is if you have the US, British, Or Schengen Visa you will be granted the visa at Turkish airport.

In Pakistan, due to highest electricity and gas prices, the cost of doing business in is highest globally and region-ally. Pakistan stands on 138th position in Cost of Doing Business whereas Pakistan stands on 67th position among countries doing export which shows that Pakistani exporters are still doing better despite being worst as cost of doing business. We cannot achieve the dream of being Asian Tiger without making the gas and electricity prices equal to India, Bangladesh and Chinese prices. The Pakistani export would only meet its target when we will adopt a policy like china to promote the business with the neighbouring countries which is the key for prosperity and the peace in the region.