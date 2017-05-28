Stability and Development

THE economic performance of the PML (N) Government during the last four years and targets fixed for the fifth year, which are expected to be realized, bring home the fact that much can be done with conviction, commitment, determination and the will to serve the people and exploit scant but precious resources for welfare of the people and development of the country. It is all the more relevant to say that the situation would have been much better if the Government was allowed to implement its vision and economic agenda in a smooth manner, which means that the pace of development is deeply linked to political stability and continuation of policies.

It is known to all that efforts have been made from the very beginning to distract attention of the PML (N) Government from the pledges it made in the election manifesto. However, despite all this the Government succeeded in achieving GDP growth rate of 5.28% for the current financial year (which is not result of figure fudging but is also acknowledged by the World Bank and IMF) and it has fixed target of 6% for the next financial year. Given the fact that record developmental allocations have been made for the next year and economic activities will get a boost due to CPEC-related projects and with the resolution of the energy crisis, it is expected that the target would be easily achieved. Foreign exchange reserves are also comfortable and the confidence of local and foreign investors also stands restored with significant improvement in security situation following achievements in the on-going operations against extremism and terrorism. Under these circumstances, we hope sanity would prevail and all political parties, irrespective of their petty political difference, would forge an understanding to implement development programmes of both the federal and provincial governments that have potential to bring about a meaningful change in the life of the people. At the same time, we would also urge the Government to allocate resources for local level developmental programmes besides mega projects as these matter much in the life of the ordinary citizens.

