SSUET projects win UNIDO awards

Staff Reporter

Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology’s (SSUET) two projects in bio-medical engineering and Telecom engineering have won UNIDO awards worth Rs. 3 million.

The news about these SSUET achievements were broke by Prof Dr Haleem and Prof Dr Aamer during their speeches at the recent Orientation program of SSUET for its new Batch 2017 students held at Expo Centre, according to a press release issued here on Sunday.

The UN Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) had organised a contest in March 2016. Around 80-90 projects were initially selected from all over Pakistan with four from SSUET. Since then theses projects were being monitored and surveyed how to commercialise them.

Out of total number of projects, five are to be selected for inclusion in the final round for the 15,000 and 20,000 US dollars prize money and to be taken to Silicon Valley USA as well.