SSU presents guard of honour to Dr Ruth Pfau

Staff Reporter

Commandant Special Security Unit Sindh Police Maqsood Ahmed placed floral wreath at the grave of late Dr. Ruth Katharina Martha Pfau as a mark of respect.

A ceremonial contingent of Special Squad of SSU also presented guard of honour to Dr. Ruth Pfau at Gora Qabrastan, said a statement on Monday.

Commandant Maqsood Ahmed paid rich tributes to Dr. Ruth Pfau and said that she had dedicated her life for eliminating leprosy in the country, particularly in Sindh and had founded a dedicated hospital in the city.

The Commandant further said that Dr. Ruth Pfau’s tireless struggle was the main driving force that enabled Pakistan to become in 1996 one of the first countries in Asia to have controlled in leprosy.