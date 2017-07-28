SSU commando foils robbery bid, kill one robber, arrests other

City Reporter

The SSU commando foiled a robbery attempt, killed one and arrested another in jurisdiction of Gul Bahar police station here on Thursday.

According to details, two armed robbers intercepted SSU commando Salman Saleem in Nazimabad area of Karachi and tried to snatch bike and cell phone on gunpoint. The SSU commando in reaction killed one robber Moin ul Haq on the spot and apprehended other identified as Sohail who tried to flee from the scene after chasing him.

One pistol, 03 rounds, 02 cell phones, 01 stolen motorbike was recovered from the possession of killed and detained criminal. Commandant SSU Maqsood Ahmed appreciating the successful quick response against the criminals has announced cash reward with Commendatory Certificate – I for the SSU Commando Salman Saleem.