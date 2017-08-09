SSP Special Branch assures to improve security in markets

City Reporter

The business community was playing leading role in the development of the economy and police would take all possible steps to further improve security situation in markets. This was said by Capt. (Retd) Muhammad Ilyas, SSP Special Branch while addressing business community at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), said a statement issued here on Tuesday here by the chamber.

Capt. (Redt) Muhammad Ilyas said that ICCI had always lauded the good performance of police which boosted its morale.

He was of the view that citizens and police close liaison would be helpful in overcoming crimes and improving law and order situation in the city.

Arsala Saleem, SSP Special Branch said that the cooperation and support of citizens was vital to detect crimes and catch criminals.

She vowed that police would take all possible steps to establish peaceful environment for business activities.

Speaking at the occasion, Khalid Iqbal Malik, President, ICCI lauded the good efforts of Special Branch for detecting crimes and nabbing criminals in the city.

He said Police have cooperated with ICCI members in time of need which showed its positive approach in resolving the issues of business community.

He said close cooperation between ICCI and police would help in overcoming crimes and improving security in markets.