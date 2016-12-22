SSP Rao Anwar gets clean chit

Observer Report

SSP Rao Anwar, who was suspended for arresting Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan among other charges, has been handed a clean chit after completion of investigation.

According to reports, an investigative team, formed after the arrest of Izharul Hassan, has cleared Rao Anwar of the charges, the sources said. DIG Dr Jamil Ahmed headed the team which investigated the charges against the former SSP Malir.

A report on the investigation and its findings will be submitted to Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, sources said.

Earlier this month, CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah had reportedly ordered an investigation against former SSP Malir Rao Anwar on five serious charges.