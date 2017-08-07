SSP awards two policemen for arresting dacoits

Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Islamabad Sajid Kinai awarded two policemen for arresting dacoits who used to speed away on their motorbikes after looting people at gun point in Koral police area, a police spokesman said.

Chairing a meeting held to review the crime situation in the city, he expressed overall satisfaction over policing measures and awarded cash prize and commendation certificates to two constables Muneer Haider and Qaisar for arresting dacoits.

It is to mention that these two policemen arrested two motorcyclists in ‘Tararmri’ along with weapons after an encounter as they used to loot people at gun point.

The SSP also appreciated the performance of In-Charge Anit-Car Lifting Cell Liaqat Ali and asked all police officials to maintain high vigilance in the city.

SP (Saddar) Industrial Area Liaqat Hyat Niazi, SP (City) Sheikh Zubair Ahmed, Additional SP Hassam Iqbal, all ASPs/DSPs and Station House Officers attended the meeting.

The SSP directed all police officials to take effective steps to curb activities of criminal elements and ensure effective crackdown against proclaimed offenders and court absconders. He also asked police officials to check duties of personnel assigned security duties at halting points and along with Muhafiz and Charlie squads.—APP

Related