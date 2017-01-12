SSGC undertakes major gas theft raids

City Reporter

The Task Force of SSGC’s Customer Relations Team conducted a number of raids in various parts of Karachi recently.

These raids were taken with the assistance of SSGC-backed Police Force and the Company’s Security Services

Departments in goths and localities in Gulzar-e- Hijri, Gulistan-e- Johar, National Highway, Super Highway, Taiser Town, Korangi, Saddar, Bin Qasim Town and Surjani Town.

The Task Force caught the miscreants stealing over 61,56,89 million cubic feet of gas directly from the main line. In monetary terms, this volume amounts to Rs. 119 million in monetary terms. The team summarily made disconnections by dismantling the illegal lines.

The raids are conducted as part of the continous drive by SSGC against the gas theft miscreants who are partly responsible for the menace of Unaccounted for Gas (UFG) or line losses. UFG is the difference between gas purchased

In volume and gas used internally by the Company for its operations. UFG directly impacts the profitability of the Company.