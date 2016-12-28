SSGC strengthens position for semis

Sports Reporter

Karachi

SSGC cricket team won its match against NBP and strengthened its position for the semi finals of National one day Cricket Championship.

In its match played at UBL cricket ground here on Tuesday in Karachi. SSGC cricket team scored 250 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in allotted 50 overs. Whereas NBP circket team was bowled out at 181 in 43.3 overs only. From SSGC Zain Abbas scored 63, Ovais Zia 33, Fawad Alam 47 and Saif 56 (not out).

SSGC players Shoiab Malik and Irfan performed out standing in bowling and hunted 3 wickets each which turned the match interesting and led to success of SSGC.