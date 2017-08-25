SSGC raids restaurant for illegal connection; owner arrested

Staff Reporter

SSGC’s Counter Gas Theft Team conducted a raid of a restaurant in Phase 2, DHA against gas theft and unauthorized use of Gas.

The owner of the restaurant Nadeem Afridi has been arrested by the SSGC dedicated Police Force and FIR has been lodged against the offender. SSGC has also cut the gas connection of the said restaurant.

SSGC has expressed its determination to uproot the menace of gas theft, one of the major reasons behind the rising trend of Unaccounted-for-Gas (UFG). Whenever required, the SSGC raiding parties will also seek the assistance of Pakistan Rangers’.

The Gas (Theft Control and Recovery) Act, 2016 passed by the National Assembly in 2016 and the recent establishment of Gas Theft utility courts have given the gas utilities the mandate to take an unprecedented legal action against them.