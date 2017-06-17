SSGC organizes Iftaar dinner

Karachi

Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) organized an Iftaar dinner for the media fraternity on June 15, 2017. A large number of media persons from print and electronic channels networked with SSGC management and discussed matters of mutual interest with them. The dinner was arranged by SSGC’s Corporate Communication Department in a local hotel. In his speech, Amin Rajput, Acting Managing Director, SSGC admired the media’s role in nation building and added that the media has always listened intently to the Company’s perspectives on natural gas related issues and have reported about the Company in a fairly positive manner. In his remarks, Shahbaz Islam, Head of Corporation Communications, thanked the media for presenting news related to SSGC in right perspective. Those who also spoke on the occasion included yoga expert Yogi Wajahat, designer Yusuf Bashir Qureshi, Maqsood Yousfi Secretary General Karachi Press Club, Nadeem Molvi a representative of Karachi Media Club. among those present on the occasion were representatives from the Company CSR partner firms and FPCCI members. Mohammad Ali Gohar, Chief Manager (Media Relations) SSGC was the event emcee.—PR