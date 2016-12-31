SSGC holds Mehfil-e-Milad

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

On the occasion of the blessed month of Rabi-ul-Awwal, SSGC’s Corporate Communication Department, in keeping with a long drawn Company tradition, organized a glittering Mehfil-e-Milad ceremony in the Company’s Head Office Auditorium.

Religious scholars delivered insightful sermons, highlighting the Islamic teachings. One of the high points of the Mehfil was a thought-provoking speech by a Malaysia scholar Abu Shariz Badr who stressed that by following the teachings of Quran and Ahadees.