SSGC to disconnect supplies of top 11 govt defaulters

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Despite of pursuance, written notices and repeated reminders to major defaulting healthcare establishments working under the aegis of government, there has no encouraging response in setting huge amount of out standings against the gas consumptions. In this regard, SSGC has issued a Final Disconnection Notice to these organizations, giving them a deadline of June 8, 2017. These defaulting set ups owe SSGC a whopping Rs40 million.

SSGC will commence disconnection spree from June 9, 2017 against these defaulters. Despite repeated warnings, the Company did not receive any positive response and their payments are still awaited. For company the last resort is to disconnect their gas supplies.

These defaulting institutions include Abbasi Shaheed Hospital Nazimabad, Jinnah Post Graduate Hospital, Sindh Government 100 Bed Hospital, Liaquatabad, Karachi Institute of Heart Diseases, F.B Area, Services Hospital, M. A. Jinnah Road, Police Training School, Baldia Town, Frontier Corps near Hub Industrial Trading Estates. National Institute of Child Health, Jinnah Hospital, Civil Hospital Doctors Mess Baba-e-Urdu Road, Sindh Government Hospital North Karachi and Lyari General Hospital, Karachi.