SSGC decides to cut connections of top seven govt defaulters

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Despite all pursuance and warnings, SSGC has decided to disconnect gas connections of its top seven government sector defaulters. In this regard, SSGC has issued a Final Disconnection Notice to these organizations, giving them a deadline of February 10, 2017. These defaulting set ups owe SSGC a whopping Rs. 32.50 million.

According to official spokesperson, SSGC will commence disconnection spree from February 13, 2017 against defaulters. The spokesperson adds that despite repeated warnings, the company did not receive any positive response and their payments are still awaited. The last resort measure is to resort to disconnecting their gas supplies.

These defaulting institutions include Abbasi Shaheed Hospital Nazimabad No. 7, Sindh Government 100 Bed Hospital, Liaquatabad, Karachi Institute of Heart Diseases, F.B Area, Services Hospital, Police Training School, Baldia Town, Officers Mess PN Dockyard West Wharf Karachi and Frontier Corps near Hub Industrial Trading Estates.