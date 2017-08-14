SSES holds speech competition on Independence Day

Wah Cantt

POF Administration has arranged various programmes in order to celebrate Independence Day in Wah Cantt. In this connection, Sir Syed Education Society (SSES) on Sunday arranged Speech Competition on Independence among the students of Sir Syed Education Society at POF Central Library Wah Cantt. In which all Campuses of the students of Sir Syed Education Society participated. The speakers threw light upon the Pakistan movement and the sacrifices rendered by the Muslims of Sub Continent for a separate homeland.

The speakers also highlighted the various aspects of Pakistan movement under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah & the personality of the thinker of Pakistan Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal. In primary section Ms. Maryam Shafique Campus-I got 1st, Sanan Campus-I 2nd & Ms. Hajira Campus-IV 3rd position. In secondary section Ms. Aamina Campus-IX got 1st, Ms. Masooma Raza Campus-I 2nd and Ayan Campus-III 3rd position. In higher secondary section Ms. Wajiha Campus-I got 1st, Abdur Rehman Campus-II 2nd & Bilal Mateen Campus-IX 3rd position. Mrs. Tabassum Jamshed Director Training & Evaluation Sir Syed Education Society was the Chief Guest on this occasion who distributed prizes among the position holder students.

Mr. Badar Muneer Vide President Sir Syed Education Society, Mr. Muhammad Javed General Secretary Sir Syed Education Society & a large number of students and their parents were present on this occasion. The organizers of the function include Ms. Zainab Javed & Mrs. Nooreen Numan while jury of judges include Mr. Imtiaz Mahmood, Mrs. Qudsia Sabri & Mrs. Qamar Ameer. Milli songs were also presented by the students on this occasion.—PR