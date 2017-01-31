SSD’s requirements to be fully met

CPEC security

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

The federal government and provincial governments are giving special emphasis to the security of multi billion dollars China Pakistan Economic Corridor Project and repeated assurances in this regard have also been given to the Chinese side.

Security matters relating to the corridor project also came under discussion during a meeting between Interior Minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan and Head of Special Security Division Major General Abid Rafique here on Tuesday. During the meeting, the Interior Minister assured to meet all the requirements of the Special Security Division [SSD] vis-à-vis the security of CPEC.

Establishment of SSD consisting of Pakistan Army, civil armed forces and SSG is a manifestation that Pakistan is according top priority to the security of CPEC and the workers engaged in the project, stated Ch Nisar Ali Khan.

The Interior Minister said that all government departments will extend full cooperation to the SSD in execution of its work.

Ch Nisar said that CPEC will not only further strengthen multifaceted Pak-China relations but will add new chapters of prosperity and development in the region.