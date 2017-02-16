SSC holds stock show for summer shoes

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Pakistan’s leading shoe retailer SSC kicked off stock shows of their new summer collection 2017 for their esteemed wholesalers across Pakistan. The objective is to invite SSC’s prestigious business partners for a review of the new season’s range with clear visibility of products. The event aimed for the attendees to talk to SSC representatives, satisfy their queries, general demands and plan their range for the upcoming season accordingly.

The event showcased several brands that are housed under their banner of SERVIS, such as NDURE, LIZA, CALZA, Skooz and T.Z. SSC is renowned for conducting such activities to understand the needs and ease of their clients.

Talking about this initiative Director & Country Head Wholesale, Ahmed Hussain said: “Our customers are our first preference and this annual activity is a way of meeting our customers in person. This helps us to cater to our customers’ demands and desires and to take initiatives depending on their needs and style. We will continue our journey to bring forward new design and to strengthen foot wear industry of Pakistan”.