Srinagar admn has no record on pelleted Kashmiris

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the puppet administration in response to a query sought under Right to Information Act (RTI) has revealed that it has maintained no records of those people who were wounded or lost eye-sight during 2016 mass uprising in the territory.

A local English daily, Kashmir Monitor, in a report said that in fact the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, has not bothered to reveal any information relating to wounded persons, killings, enquiry and compensation.

The report said that human rights activist, M M Shujah, had sought details about the number of people who were wounded or lost eye-sight during 2016 uprising, amount given as compensation to the pellet or bullet wounded persons. It said that the applicant had also sought details about the puppet authorities’ recommendations about any job or compensation for those who have lost their eye-sight permanently.—KMS